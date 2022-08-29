Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,137 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 25.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 264,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 53,381 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $84.97. 45,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,121. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

