Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 898,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,242,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

