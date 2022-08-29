Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 147,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 81,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,047. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

