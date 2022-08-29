abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives $177.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLFPF. Citigroup cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HSBC cut shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

abrdn Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $1.78 on Monday. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

