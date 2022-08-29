Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,995 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.2% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $299,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.84.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $598.09. 13,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,699. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

