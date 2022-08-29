Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $113.62 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,072 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $113,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.13. 75,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,107 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

