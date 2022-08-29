Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $217.50 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,731 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $217,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $534.12. 51,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,396. The stock has a market cap of $236.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

