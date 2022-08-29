Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 949.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,114 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of DTE Energy worth $86,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

