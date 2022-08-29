Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690,637 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $263,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,589 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.
Insider Activity
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
