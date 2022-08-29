Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $107,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDXX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $350.31. 10,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

