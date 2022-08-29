Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 192,906 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Gartner worth $138,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after purchasing an additional 615,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after purchasing an additional 268,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $270,014,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Gartner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 860,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.37. 7,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,598. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

