Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.46. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 85,335 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

