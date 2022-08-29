Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.81. 41,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,458,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,798 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after buying an additional 1,176,862 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after buying an additional 979,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after buying an additional 936,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,201,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 685,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

