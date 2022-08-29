adbank (ADB) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

adbank (ADB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. adbank has a market cap of $239,801.25 and approximately $788.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085476 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog.

Buying and Selling adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

