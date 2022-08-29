Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $228.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $238.00 to $228.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.1 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $173.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.00. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

