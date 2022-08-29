Aeternity Hits Market Cap of $32.83 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

