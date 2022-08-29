Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Up 4%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.86. 4,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,332,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after purchasing an additional 418,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 336,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 280,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 249,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

