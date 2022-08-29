Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $40.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

Affirm stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

