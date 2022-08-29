Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,564,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $170,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 524,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,853 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,813,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 712,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,327,000 after acquiring an additional 135,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,617,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

