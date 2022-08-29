Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $96.27 and last traded at $96.38, with a volume of 6654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.11.

Specifically, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,072 shares of company stock valued at $441,887 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.10.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

