Alliance Fan Token (ALL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $57,243.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $404,676.19 and approximately $57,243.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.02804547 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00816809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

