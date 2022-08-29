Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

AMOT opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at $508,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

