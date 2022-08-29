Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.81

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.81 and last traded at C$32.16, with a volume of 46813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.15.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.78.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
