Aloha (ALOHA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $463,725.33

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Aloha has a market capitalization of $463,725.33 and $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aloha Profile

Aloha (CRYPTO:ALOHA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

