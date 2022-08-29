Aloha Self Reported Market Cap Hits $463,725.33 (ALOHA)

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Aloha coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aloha has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Aloha has a market cap of $463,725.33 and $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha (ALOHA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

