Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0623 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ATUSF stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATUSF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

