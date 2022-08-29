Ambire AdEx Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $22.53 million and $2.50 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085198 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

