America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski Buys 1,000 Shares

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $18,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,963.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Rogozinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 596 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $11,347.84.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00.

America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance

NASDAQ ATAX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.25. 18,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22. The company has a market cap of $423.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.56.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $1,620,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $965,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

