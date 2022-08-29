American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance
NYSE:AEO opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
See Also
