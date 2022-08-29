American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

