American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Decreased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.82 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

