Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. 9,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,976. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $37.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.