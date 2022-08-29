AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AMMO Stock Performance

POWWP opened at $26.28 on Monday. AMMO has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

