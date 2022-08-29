AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
AMMO Stock Performance
POWWP opened at $26.28 on Monday. AMMO has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05.
AMMO Company Profile
