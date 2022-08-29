Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.43

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 14460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $743.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 990,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 172,629 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

