Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AP stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

