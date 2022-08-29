Ampleforth Trading Down 6.8% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $51.10 million and $1.30 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00134426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085093 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 54,871,548 coins and its circulating supply is 54,709,569 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.