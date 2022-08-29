Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down to $3.16

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.01. Amyris shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 26,531 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $938.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

