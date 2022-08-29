Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,842,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,845,000 after acquiring an additional 308,557 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.67 on Monday, hitting $156.00. The company had a trading volume of 112,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,432. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.
Insider Activity at Analog Devices
In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
