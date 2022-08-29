Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 736.80

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 736.80 ($8.90).

Several brokerages have commented on BDEV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 790 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.08) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 429.90 ($5.19) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 671.72. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 425.20 ($5.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 472.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 507.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

In other news, insider Mike Scott purchased 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £1,085.28 ($1,311.36).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

