Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT at $81.50

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CoStar Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.01.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

