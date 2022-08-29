Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT at $120.00

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,784 shares of company stock worth $5,100,633 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $28,216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,093.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

