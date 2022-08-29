Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 5.6%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 26,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,545,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Angi Trading Down 6.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $75,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

