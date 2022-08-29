Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $44.28

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.28, but opened at $45.25. Anterix shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $832.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.
In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,549.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $243,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,549.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
