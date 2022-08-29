Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $44.28

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.28, but opened at $45.25. Anterix shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Anterix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $832.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,549.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $243,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,549.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Anterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

