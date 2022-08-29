Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $37.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 81,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,146. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

