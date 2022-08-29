AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) versus Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kalera Public and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Kalera Public presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.73%. AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Kalera Public’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than AppHarvest.

This table compares Kalera Public and AppHarvest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A AppHarvest $9.05 million 34.98 -$166.19 million ($1.63) -1.83

Kalera Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppHarvest.

Profitability

This table compares Kalera Public and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -56.17% -9.59% AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16%

Summary

Kalera Public beats AppHarvest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

