Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Applied Materials Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,367 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

