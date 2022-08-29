Apron Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $445,108.00 (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Apron Network has a total market cap of $309,044.57 and $445,108.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Apron Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

