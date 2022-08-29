APY.Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $240.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $372,804.37 and $240.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

