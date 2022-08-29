Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.73.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $89.56 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

