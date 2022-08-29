Arcona (ARCONA) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Arcona coin can currently be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arcona has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arcona has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $10,356.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 820% against the dollar and now trades at $563.38 or 0.02804568 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00826340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Arcona Coin Profile
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. Arcona’s official website is www.arcona.io/index.html. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arcona Coin Trading
