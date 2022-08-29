ARCS Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One ARCS coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. ARCS has a total market cap of $660,628.39 and $301,028.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,224.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00133493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085035 BTC.

About ARCS

ARCS (ARX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARCS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

